Tixl (TXL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.63 Million

Tixl (CURRENCY:TXL) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. One Tixl coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000369 BTC on exchanges. Tixl has a total market capitalization of $8.63 million and $440,705.00 worth of Tixl was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tixl has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002311 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00047805 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.94 or 0.00129210 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.25 or 0.00155325 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,294.72 or 0.99999839 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002880 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $351.36 or 0.00811543 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tixl’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,075,497 coins. The official message board for Tixl is medium.com/tixlcurrency . Tixl’s official Twitter account is @TixlOrg . The Reddit community for Tixl is https://reddit.com/r/tixl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tixl’s official website is tixl.me/executive-summary

According to CryptoCompare, “Tixl is a non-profit FinTech company based in Hamburg, Germany. Tixl is the company behind the “Autobahn Network” project, a next-generation payment network. MTXLT (later TXL) is a token issued by Tixl, and the flagship asset of the Autobahn Network, which can be transferred with zero fees. The Autobahn Network allows Bitcoin, and other digital assets, to be transferred quickly and privately with low transaction fees. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tixl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tixl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tixl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

