Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €8.50 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.10 ($9.53) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group set a €5.90 ($6.94) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of €7.50 ($8.82).

Shares of ETR LHA traded down €0.04 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €9.38 ($11.04). 3,549,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 762.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion and a PE ratio of -0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is €10.06. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a fifty-two week high of €12.96 ($15.25).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

