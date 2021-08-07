Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Given a €120.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on RHM. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €126.00 ($148.24) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Nord/LB set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Independent Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Rheinmetall has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €114.18 ($134.33).

Shares of Rheinmetall stock traded down €0.08 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €84.28 ($99.15). 144,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,244. Rheinmetall has a 12 month low of €61.08 ($71.86) and a 12 month high of €93.80 ($110.35). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €83.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 403.64.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

