Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) will report ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Agenus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Agenus posted earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Agenus will report full year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.86). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.86). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Agenus.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.81 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGEN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Agenus by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 656,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 286,075 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Agenus by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 97,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 11,554 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Agenus by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 241,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 98,808 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Agenus by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 13,334 shares during the period. 52.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AGEN opened at $5.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.23. Agenus has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $5.95.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

