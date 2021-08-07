Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) will report ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Agenus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Agenus posted earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 9th.
On average, analysts expect that Agenus will report full year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.86). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.86). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Agenus.
Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.81 million.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGEN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Agenus by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 656,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 286,075 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Agenus by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 97,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 11,554 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Agenus by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 241,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 98,808 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Agenus by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 13,334 shares during the period. 52.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ AGEN opened at $5.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.23. Agenus has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $5.95.
About Agenus
Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.
Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agenus (AGEN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.