ChainX (PCX) Market Cap Reaches $45.27 Million

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 7th. One ChainX coin can now be purchased for $4.13 or 0.00009537 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ChainX has traded up 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. ChainX has a total market capitalization of $45.27 million and approximately $923,256.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00047963 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.39 or 0.00127812 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.21 or 0.00155088 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,314.38 or 0.99947788 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $352.22 or 0.00812736 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ChainX’s total supply is 10,952,275 coins. The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org . The official website for ChainX is chainx.org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

