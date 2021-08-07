Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Solitario is a gold, silver, platinum-palladium, and base metal exploration company actively exploring in Brazil, Mexico and Peru. Solitario has significant business relationships with Anglo Platinum, Newmont Mining and Votorantim Metais. Solitario has approximately US$24 million in cash and marketable securities and no debt. Solitario is traded on the American Stock Exchange (AMEX: XPL) and on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: SLR). “

NYSEAMERICAN:XPL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.59. 161,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,166,693. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.53. Solitario Zinc has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $34.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 1.63.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Solitario Zinc by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 29,473 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Solitario Zinc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solitario Zinc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solitario Zinc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solitario Zinc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of zinc properties in North and South America. It primarily owns a 50% operating interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska; and a 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru.

