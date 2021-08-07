Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 493 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 23,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VOE stock opened at $142.82 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $97.09 and a twelve month high of $146.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.43.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.