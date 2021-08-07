Scout Investments Inc. Takes Position in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 156,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,135,000. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of Tactile Systems Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

TCMD opened at $43.67 on Friday. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.31 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53. The company has a market cap of $863.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.10.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 10.17%. As a group, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William W. Burke sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total transaction of $41,664.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,639.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William W. Burke sold 6,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $371,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.