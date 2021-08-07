Scout Investments Inc. Grows Position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,913 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,981,371 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,703,000 after purchasing an additional 40,355 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 489,627 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,104,000 after acquiring an additional 225,230 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 327,907 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,686,000 after acquiring an additional 20,897 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 312,717 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,053,000 after acquiring an additional 128,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 213,009 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,890,000 after acquiring an additional 41,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

EGRX stock opened at $45.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $600.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.18 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.01. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.48 and a 1 year high of $53.43.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $41.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.67 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 7.89%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

