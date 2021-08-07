Scout Investments Inc. Increases Holdings in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 625,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 74,618 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Coherus BioSciences were worth $8,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHRS. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Coherus BioSciences by 36.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CHRS shares. Maxim Group started coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered Coherus BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $13.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $986.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 0.97. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.21 and a 1 year high of $22.22.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 34.76% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. On average, analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell acquired 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.42 per share, with a total value of $49,654.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 31,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $421,092.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 493,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,688,578.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

