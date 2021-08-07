Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Moderna from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Moderna from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $194.71.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $413.72 on Friday. Moderna has a fifty-two week low of $54.21 and a fifty-two week high of $443.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $260.64. The company has a market capitalization of $166.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 330.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Moderna will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.23, for a total value of $796,150.00. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.48, for a total value of $581,621.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,621.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,070 shares of company stock worth $76,330,058 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,108,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 336,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,176,000 after acquiring an additional 74,027 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 935,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,708,000 after acquiring an additional 128,836 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $789,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.51% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

