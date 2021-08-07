Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
MRNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Moderna from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Moderna from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $194.71.
NASDAQ MRNA opened at $413.72 on Friday. Moderna has a fifty-two week low of $54.21 and a fifty-two week high of $443.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $260.64. The company has a market capitalization of $166.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 330.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.23, for a total value of $796,150.00. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.48, for a total value of $581,621.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,621.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,070 shares of company stock worth $76,330,058 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,108,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 336,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,176,000 after acquiring an additional 74,027 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 935,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,708,000 after acquiring an additional 128,836 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $789,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.51% of the company’s stock.
Moderna Company Profile
Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
