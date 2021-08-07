Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Cut to “Market Perform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has $8.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MEGGF. Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Meggitt from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Meggitt from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Meggitt has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.20.

Get Meggitt alerts:

MEGGF stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.99. Meggitt has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $10.30.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Meggitt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meggitt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.