American Electric Power Company, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.74 (NASDAQ:AEP)

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.74 per share on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th.

American Electric Power has decreased its dividend by 12.1% over the last three years.

AEP stock opened at $89.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $74.80 and a fifty-two week high of $94.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.27.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $177,933.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,716,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on AEP. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.65.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

