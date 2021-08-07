E-L Financial Co. Limited Plans Quarterly Dividend of $2.50 (TSE:ELF)

E-L Financial Co. Limited (TSE:ELF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 2.50 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th.

TSE:ELF opened at C$900.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.34 billion and a PE ratio of 2.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$939.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.62. E-L Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$650.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$989.99.

Get E-L Financial alerts:

E-L Financial (TSE:ELF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The insurance provider reported C$114.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$111.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that E-L Financial will post 0.2554015 EPS for the current year.

E-L Financial Corporation Limited operates as an investment and insurance holding company in Canada. It operates through two segments, E-L Corporate and Empire Life. The company owns investments in equities and fixed income securities directly and indirectly through common shares, investment funds, closed-end investment companies, and limited partnership and other private companies.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for E-L Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E-L Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.