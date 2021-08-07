Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $164.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.95 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.11% and a negative net margin of 122.76%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.93) EPS.

SRPT opened at $79.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.74. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $65.30 and a 52 week high of $181.83.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SRPT shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sarepta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.71.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

