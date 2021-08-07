Scout Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,673 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,043 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $10,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FN. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,478,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 943,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,291,000 after acquiring an additional 212,648 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 986,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,171,000 after acquiring an additional 202,920 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 566,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,181,000 after acquiring an additional 187,016 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,735,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,425,000 after acquiring an additional 182,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.56.

Shares of NYSE:FN opened at $93.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.17. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $97.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

