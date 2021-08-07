HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Stock Holdings Decreased by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,785 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $12,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in HealthEquity by 20.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in HealthEquity by 23.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Group LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HQY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.82.

In related news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ian Sacks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total transaction of $764,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 149,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,447,187.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,088,828 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $73.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.50. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.82 and a 1-year high of $93.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 1,219.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.38.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $184.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.07 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

