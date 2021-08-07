Scout Investments Inc. Cuts Stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 78.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,373 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $9,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of W. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Wayfair by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:W opened at $263.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.35 and a beta of 3.10. Wayfair Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.09 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $298.56.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $1.52. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 45.45% and a net margin of 3.20%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.06, for a total transaction of $174,525.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,212 shares in the company, valued at $7,313,116.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.10, for a total value of $602,422.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,413,620.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,252 shares of company stock valued at $3,057,609. 27.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on W shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $345.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital upped their price target on Wayfair from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.32.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

