Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $1.60 Million Holdings in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its stake in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Meritor were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Meritor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Meritor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 2,576.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 6,355.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 5,656 shares during the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTOR stock opened at $24.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.01. Meritor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $33.56.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.48 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Meritor, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MTOR shares. TheStreet downgraded Meritor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Meritor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays cut their price target on Meritor from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Meritor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, raised Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Meritor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.14.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Trailer and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

