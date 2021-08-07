Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,752 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,662.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 11,982 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 22,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at $308,000. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on BMY. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Financial raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

BMY opened at $68.12 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $56.75 and a twelve month high of $69.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.88. The firm has a market cap of $151.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.01, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $72,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $978,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

