Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 80.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,112 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 40,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in Pinterest by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. KCL Capital L.P. increased its holdings in Pinterest by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. KCL Capital L.P. now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Pinterest by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $501,091.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,084,383 shares of company stock worth $75,945,857. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $58.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.82. The company has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.90 and a beta of 1.23. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.49 and a 52-week high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.18%. On average, equities analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PINS. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Pinterest from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Pinterest to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Pinterest from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Pinterest from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.02.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

