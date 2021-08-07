Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Lowers Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,569 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 538.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 32,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,933,000 after acquiring an additional 6,958 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 450,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,523,000 after acquiring an additional 43,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $453,000. 59.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRWD. JMP Securities decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $256.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.59.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $260.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -362.14 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.37 and a 52-week high of $272.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.06, for a total transaction of $1,498,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 128,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.94, for a total value of $33,700,493.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 308,834 shares of company stock worth $77,432,103 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

