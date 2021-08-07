Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Invests $2.21 Million in RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 181,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned about 0.37% of RADA Electronic Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RADA. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the first quarter worth $20,708,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in RADA Electronic Industries in the first quarter valued at about $19,216,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 1,529.5% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,435,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,459 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in RADA Electronic Industries in the first quarter valued at about $8,847,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 1,472.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 753,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,050,000 after acquiring an additional 705,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RADA opened at $12.18 on Friday. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $14.80. The company has a market capitalization of $597.25 million, a PE ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.19.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 19.54%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RADA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.20.

RADA Electronic Industries Profile

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

