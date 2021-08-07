Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Invests $2.21 Million in RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 181,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned about 0.37% of RADA Electronic Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RADA. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the first quarter worth $20,708,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in RADA Electronic Industries in the first quarter valued at about $19,216,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 1,529.5% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,435,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,459 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in RADA Electronic Industries in the first quarter valued at about $8,847,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 1,472.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 753,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,050,000 after acquiring an additional 705,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.
Shares of RADA opened at $12.18 on Friday. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $14.80. The company has a market capitalization of $597.25 million, a PE ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.19.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RADA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.20.
RADA Electronic Industries Profile
RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.
