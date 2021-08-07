Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Shares Bought by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Clearfield were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 88.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,073 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 33,831 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Clearfield in the first quarter worth $313,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearfield in the first quarter worth $241,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 7.5% in the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 380,241 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,457,000 after buying an additional 26,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearfield in the first quarter worth $357,000. Institutional investors own 35.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Clearfield news, Director Patrick Goepel sold 6,107 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $274,143.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,982,805.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Cheryl Beranek sold 30,000 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $1,219,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,627,262.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clearfield stock opened at $42.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.40. Clearfield, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.47 and a 1 year high of $45.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.67 million, a PE ratio of 36.61 and a beta of 0.96.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. Clearfield had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The firm had revenue of $38.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.00 million. Analysts expect that Clearfield, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Clearfield from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Clearfield in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

