CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Purchases New Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 650 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 187.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 37.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 61.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total transaction of $189,738.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total value of $3,176,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,811 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,006.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,498 shares of company stock valued at $30,324,818. 22.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $377.60 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.96 and a 1-year high of $384.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $366.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ANET shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.33.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.