Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 59 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,574,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,747,172,000 after buying an additional 226,562 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,065,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $406,833,000 after buying an additional 92,939 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 826,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $315,641,000 after purchasing an additional 95,645 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,386,000 after purchasing an additional 116,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 366,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,048,000 after purchasing an additional 12,144 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TECH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus increased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $481.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 105.20, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $451.58. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $228.66 and a 52 week high of $504.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 13.37%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.16%.

In other news, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.67, for a total transaction of $4,566,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 12,498 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.67, for a total transaction of $5,619,975.66. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,577 shares of company stock worth $18,451,038. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions, most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

