3,571 Shares in General Motors (NYSE:GM) Purchased by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,571 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 297.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,395,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $80,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,880 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $2,018,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 221,675 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,737,000 after acquiring an additional 58,675 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 111.6% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,912 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 16,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors by 163.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 17,956 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 11,136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

GM opened at $55.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. General Motors has a one year low of $26.17 and a one year high of $64.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.51.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $1,086,446.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,293,013.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 215,975 shares of company stock valued at $13,595,817. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Argus boosted their price target on General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.