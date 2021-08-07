ClinTex CTi (CTI) Market Capitalization Achieves $10.05 Million

ClinTex CTi (CURRENCY:CTI) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. ClinTex CTi has a market capitalization of $10.05 million and approximately $2.66 million worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ClinTex CTi coin can currently be bought for $0.0878 or 0.00000203 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, ClinTex CTi has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00055803 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002676 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00015925 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.95 or 0.00885974 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.43 or 0.00100215 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00041992 BTC.

ClinTex CTi Coin Profile

ClinTex CTi (CTI) is a coin. It launched on June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 114,445,175 coins. The official website for ClinTex CTi is clintex.io . ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ClinTex CTi is clintex.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

