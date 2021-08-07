SwftCoin (SWFTC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13.95 Million

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 7th. SwftCoin has a market capitalization of $8.98 million and approximately $13.95 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SwftCoin has traded 64.6% higher against the US dollar. One SwftCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00055803 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002676 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00015925 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $383.95 or 0.00885974 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.43 or 0.00100215 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00041992 BTC.

SwftCoin Profile

SwftCoin (SWFTC) is a coin. It launched on August 5th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 coins. SwftCoin’s official website is www.swftcoin.com . The official message board for SwftCoin is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html . The Reddit community for SwftCoin is https://reddit.com/r/SwftCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SWFT Blockchain is a next-generation, cross-chain transfer platform, and payment network. SWFT Blockchain’s technology combines blockchain, machine learning, and big data to enable direct swaps between over 200 cryptocurrencies. SWFTBlockchain transfer platform provides users with four core benefits: Direct Swaps (no need to use BTC, ETH, or USDT as an intermediary), Best Rates (across major exchanges), Low and Transparent Fees (fixed at 0.1% per swap for SWFTC holders), and Fast and Secure Transactions (with cold wallet, 2FA, and Touch/Face ID).SWFT Blockchain’s cryptocurrency swap platform and wallet app features in-wallet transfers, decentralized transfers, price limit orders, and instant payments using SWFT Pay. SwftCoin (SWFTC), SWFT Blockchain's ERC-20 Token?, is the default payment method for fees on the trading platform. SWFTCoin is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain developed and operated by the Silicon Valley team. “

SwftCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwftCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SwftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

