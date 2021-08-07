CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Buys Shares of 2,436 Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 123.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 72.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.88.

PSX stock opened at $73.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.69. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $43.27 and a one year high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. Research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently -404.49%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

