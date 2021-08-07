CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Takes $229,000 Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Carrier Global during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 294.5% during the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Carrier Global news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CARR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.06.

NYSE CARR opened at $56.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $28.44 and a 1-year high of $57.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.79.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. Research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

