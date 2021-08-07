Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $6.15 Million Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Copart were worth $6,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Copart by 130.0% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of Copart in the second quarter worth $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Copart by 58.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart in the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Copart stock opened at $145.99 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.57 and a 12-month high of $149.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.59. The company has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a PE ratio of 41.47 and a beta of 1.04.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. The firm had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Truist Securities raised their price target on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.33.

In other news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.21, for a total transaction of $18,097,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $11,156,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 573,293 shares of company stock worth $77,786,349. Company insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

