Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $6.37 Million Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in CME Group were worth $6,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its holdings in CME Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 8,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in CME Group by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in CME Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 213,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,471,000 after purchasing an additional 10,401 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in CME Group by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 46,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,965,000 after purchasing an additional 8,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in CME Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 44,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $6,114,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,492 shares in the company, valued at $11,699,378.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total value of $1,279,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,780,605.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,092 shares of company stock worth $9,789,159. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $209.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $213.07. The company has a market capitalization of $75.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.89 and a 52-week high of $221.82.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CME shares. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. decreased their price target on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities cut CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.57.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

