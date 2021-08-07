Welch & Forbes LLC Buys Shares of 650 MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 650 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the first quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MSCI opened at $628.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.05 and a beta of 0.96. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $336.03 and a 1-year high of $635.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $538.67.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.25 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 180.78% and a net margin of 37.97%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 39.85%.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total transaction of $1,557,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,881,859.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MSCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $597.57.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

