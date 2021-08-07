Tiaa Fsb Buys 4,511 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Tiaa Fsb grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,147 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HBAN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James raised Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.03.

Shares of HBAN opened at $14.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.32. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 31.76%. As a group, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,375,776.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 435,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,961,008. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

