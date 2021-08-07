Tiaa Fsb Has $710,000 Stock Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Tiaa Fsb raised its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 53.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,494 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in ViacomCBS by 78.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 8.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 0.7% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 49,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 63.3% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $41.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.96. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.86%.

VIAC has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised ViacomCBS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Moffett Nathanson raised ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Macquarie raised ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. ViacomCBS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.13.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.