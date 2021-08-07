Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Corbenic Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,832 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 2.0% of Corbenic Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 178,824,616 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,161,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,459 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,231,394 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,271,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,232 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,365,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,890,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,275 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,697,996,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,655,159 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,950,528,000 after purchasing an additional 868,951 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft stock opened at $289.46 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $196.25 and a 1 year high of $290.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $271.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.26.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.