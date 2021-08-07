New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $1.36 Million Stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SRCL. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Stericycle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stericycle by 414.0% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its stake in Stericycle by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Stericycle by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stericycle by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRCL opened at $67.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Stericycle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.51 and a twelve month high of $79.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -516.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.40.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $672.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

In other news, EVP Stephen Cory White sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $98,300.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,718.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

