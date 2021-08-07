IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $2.34 Million Stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in J. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $740,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 146,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,000,000 after buying an additional 50,258 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 504,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,920,000 after buying an additional 18,176 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,279,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,388,000 after buying an additional 14,324 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J opened at $128.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.87. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $145.97.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 13.75%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.33%.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $140.22 per share, with a total value of $1,402,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,432,494.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on J. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.25.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

