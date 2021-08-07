Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DBJA) Trading 0.1% Higher

Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DBJA) traded up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.71 and last traded at $27.71. 122 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.68.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 16,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth about $533,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000.

