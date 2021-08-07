Zacks Investment Research Lowers Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. is an oncology medicine company. It engages in discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. The company’s lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor and tyrosine-protein kinase. Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

BDTX stock opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $356.56 million, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.50. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $37.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.43.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.17). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Black Diamond Therapeutics news, insider Brent Hatzis-Schoch sold 4,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $111,818.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,146.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDTX. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,243,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,415,000 after buying an additional 840,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 875,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,251,000 after buying an additional 275,952 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,930,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,837,000 after buying an additional 257,447 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,047,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,415,000 after purchasing an additional 245,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 358,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,501,000 after purchasing an additional 154,911 shares during the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

