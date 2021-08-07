Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes CD101 IV, a long-acting echinocandin antifungal, CD101 topical and C001 which are in different clinical trial. The company developed its product using Cloudbreak(TM) immunotherapy platform. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Cidara Therapeutics stock opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. Cidara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $4.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.87. The firm has a market cap of $80.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.29.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 635.11% and a negative return on equity of 363.37%. The company had revenue of $2.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million. Analysts predict that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,833,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,875,000 after acquiring an additional 55,239 shares in the last quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 0.8% in the first quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 29.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 590,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 134,632 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 390,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 197,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 62,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

