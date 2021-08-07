Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electrobras is involved in the Utilities Industry. Their principal activity is the generation and distribution of electric power through their companies to the whole of Brazil. Some of their other activities include development of technology programs, technical standards and industrial quality. “

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a buy rating and a $8.47 price objective for the company.

Shares of EBR stock opened at $7.88 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.57. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 52-week low of $4.69 and a 52-week high of $9.61. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $666.65 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile

Centrais ElÃ©tricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 31 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 50,648 megawatts; seven thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,595 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

