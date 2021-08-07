CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CSW Industrials, Inc. manufactures and sells industrial products; coatings, sealants, adhesives and specialty chemicals. The company offers HVAC mechanical, building and fire/smoke prevention, lubricating and filtration equipment for commercial construction, HVAC and rail companies. In addition, it offers engineered specialty lubricants and greases, degreasers and cleaners for oilfield, mining, industrial, rail and HVAC customers. The Company’s brand includes Novent, Goliath, Railplex, Paragon and Versatac.CSW Industrials, Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Shares of CSWI opened at $127.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.64 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.41. CSW Industrials has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $143.78.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.30. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 9.61%. As a group, analysts predict that CSW Industrials will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.80%.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total transaction of $227,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,198,532.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $713,620 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 889,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,121,000 after acquiring an additional 228,559 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 6,958 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 64,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,006,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,840,000 after acquiring an additional 23,785 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.

