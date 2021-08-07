Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Bought by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 2,400.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,200 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PBA. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 60.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 30.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,654 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PBA opened at $32.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of -45.79, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.21. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12-month low of $20.09 and a 12-month high of $34.25.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. Pembina Pipeline’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.1679 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PBA. CIBC upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segment: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

