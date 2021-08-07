Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Given New $400.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $335.00 to $400.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Carvana from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carvana from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $292.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Carvana from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $321.88.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $345.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.61 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $307.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Carvana has a 52-week low of $158.25 and a 52-week high of $372.01.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carvana will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.71, for a total value of $18,702,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,513.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total transaction of $2,195,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,199 shares in the company, valued at $9,046,476.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,611,579 shares of company stock worth $480,733,217. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Carvana by 184.4% in the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 13,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Carvana by 6.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 149,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,247,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Carvana by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Carvana by 74.6% in the first quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC now owns 267,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,257,000 after purchasing an additional 114,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Carvana during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,698,000. 54.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

