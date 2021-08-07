Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Shares Acquired by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 250.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 426,242 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $19,859,000 after acquiring an additional 27,234 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 993.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,293 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after acquiring an additional 133,818 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 5.3% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,807,012 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $206,586,000 after acquiring an additional 241,415 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 154.6% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,446,899 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $66,678,000 after acquiring an additional 878,547 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 11.9% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 873,099 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $40,256,000 after acquiring an additional 92,627 shares during the period. 43.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins increased their price target on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.78.

Shares of RCI stock opened at $51.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.17. Rogers Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.84 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3974 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.31%.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

