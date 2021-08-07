AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Investec upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.86.

Shares of NYSE AU opened at $16.21 on Friday. AngloGold Ashanti has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $31.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.05.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $979.00 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that AngloGold Ashanti will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 62.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 4.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,391 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 9.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,728 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 628,413 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $14,215,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd increased its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 59,574 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. 28.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates ten operations and three projects in eight countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

