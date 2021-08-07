Zacks Investment Research Lowers Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Turning Point Brands, Inc. provides tobacco products. The Company’s product consists of moist snuff, loose leaf chewing tobacco, cigarette papers, make-your-own cigar wraps and cigar smoking tobacco, cigars and liquid and tobacco vapour. Its portfolio of brands includes Zig-Zag(R), Beech-Nut(R) and Stoker’s(R). Turning Point Brands, Inc. is based in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Turning Point Brands from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.25.

NYSE:TPB opened at $49.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $940.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.07. Turning Point Brands has a 52 week low of $25.99 and a 52 week high of $61.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.22 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 51.99% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.83%.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 818,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $41,431,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Turning Point Brands by 11.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Turning Point Brands by 57.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Turning Point Brands by 4.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Turning Point Brands by 20.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Turning Point Brands by 63.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Turning Point Brands (TPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.