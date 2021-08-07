Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Get Siemens Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

SIEGY stock opened at $82.59 on Friday. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $63.52 and a twelve month high of $88.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.25). Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $17.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.17 billion. Research analysts predict that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.